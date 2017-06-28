VMware: Secure By Default – VM.disable-unexposed-features
I’m super happy to announce that we are showing more progress in our quest for “Secure By Default” for ESXi and vCenter Server. This latest update is one that is near and dear to many of you who live and breath by the Hardening Guide (now called the Security Configuration Guide in 6.5) and its many offshoots and subsets and supersets like PCI, HIPAA, DISA STIG, etc..
In ESXi 6.0 Patch 5 (see below), many of the VM.disable-unexposed-features.* settings are now set to be “Secure By Default”. Meaning, the Hardening Guide / Security Configuration Guide desired values are the default values. (see table below) You don’t have to manually set them anymore.. Not that many of you actually did have to set them to begin with.
I know that these changes are going to bring up a LOT of questions. IT folks will have to deal with their security folks. So, this post will go into a little history to help explain things and hopefully calm any nerves.
Read the entire article here, Secure By Default – VM.disable-unexposed-features
via the fine folks at VMware!
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Workspot vs. Citrix Cloud – Comparison Guide
The in-depth answers you need about vastly different architectures Our primary goal from day one of the company is to ensure that organizations of all sizes can realize the benefits of virtual desktops and apps. With a long history at Citrix and VMware implementing these solutions and struggling alongside customers to make the technology work, […]
Share this:
Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper