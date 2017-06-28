Home VMware: Secure By Default – VM.disable-unexposed-features

VMware: Secure By Default – VM.disable-unexposed-features

0
VMware: Secure By Default – VM.disable-unexposed-features
0

I’m super happy to announce that we are showing more progress in our quest for “Secure By Default” for ESXi and vCenter Server. This latest update is one that is near and dear to many of you who live and breath by the Hardening Guide (now called the Security Configuration Guide in 6.5) and its many offshoots and subsets and supersets like PCI, HIPAA, DISA STIG, etc..

In ESXi 6.0 Patch 5 (see below), many of the VM.disable-unexposed-features.* settings are now set to be “Secure By Default”. Meaning, the Hardening Guide / Security Configuration Guide desired values are the default values. (see table below) You don’t have to manually set them anymore.. Not that many of you actually did have to set them to begin with.

I know that these changes are going to bring up a LOT of questions. IT folks will have to deal with their security folks. So, this post will go into a little history to help explain things and hopefully calm any nerves.

Read the entire article here, Secure By Default – VM.disable-unexposed-features

via the fine folks at VMware!

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
VMware
VMware VMware is the leader in virtualization and cloud infrastructure solutions that enable businesses to thrive in the Cloud Era. Customers rely on VMware to help them transform the way they build, deliver and consume Information Technology resources in a manner that is evolutionary and based on their specific needs. With 2013 revenues of $5.21 billion, VMware has more than 500,000 customers and 75,000 partners. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices throughout the world and can be found online at www.vmware.com.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    Workspot Feature Image

    Workspot vs. Citrix Cloud – Comparison Guide

    The in-depth answers you need about vastly different architectures Our primary goal from day one of the company is to ensure that organizations of all sizes can realize the benefits of virtual desktops and apps. With a long history at Citrix and VMware implementing these solutions and struggling alongside customers to make the technology work, […]

    read more
    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report

    Workspot Feature Image

    Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

    Downloads

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Fast, free and incredibly useful. Coming in summer 2017. Synthetic logon simulation tool for monitoring, diagnosis, alerting and reporting of Citrix logon performance Quick SaaS deployment – be up and running in minutes Web-based monitoring console Supports logon through StoreFront or NetScaler Gateway Best-suited for Citrix XenApp 6.5, 7.x and XenDesktop 7.x Free forever, no […]

      read more
      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      On-Demand Webinars

        Citrix-Ready–eG

        Best Practices for Delivering a Great Citrix User Experience On Premise, Mobile & Cloud – On-Demand Webinar

        Today, there are a multitude of ways to deliver Citrix-driven applications to end users – traditionally via on premise infrastructures, on mobile devices and from the cloud. With the growing diversity of services delivered via Citrix, comes increased complexity of interconnected platforms and their management. Join Bala Vaidhinathan, CTO, eG Innovations and Giri Sonty, EUC […]

        read more
        1498136080_maxresdefault.jpg

        Enterprise mobility management for the mobile-first world – On-Demand Webinar

        1497655750_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Provide File Services for Object Storage in the Cloud – On-Demand Webinar

        1497495916_maxresdefault.jpg

        IGEL TechChannel Video – Release Webinar Windows 10 IOT

        1497502191_maxresdefault.jpg

        Preview – Hybrid Cloud Solutions from Veeam and Microsoft Azure

        Veeam-Logo

        Availability on-premises, in the cloud and on the go with Veeam Agent for Microsoft Windows – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1498635663_maxresdefault.jpg

          Tools and Practices for Sizing, Planning and Maintaining Veeam Deployments

          This VeeamON 2017 breakout session aimed at Veeam Certified Architects (VMCAs) and anyone interested in solution architecture presented the current standards and practices around Veeam deployment: Automated data gathering, informed decision making and sizing for Veeam Backup & Replication, Veeam ONE and Veeam Management Pack. Learn more at: https://www.veeam.com/veeamon/free-sessions This video is from the fine […]

          read more
          1498635694_maxresdefault.jpg

          Top 15 Veeam Backup & Replication Performance Optimizations

          1498636113_maxresdefault.jpg

          IGEL Universal Desktop Graphics w/Citrix XenDesktop UD6 LX51 2560×1440 Video Demo

          Citrix-Ready–eG

          Best Practices for Delivering a Great Citrix User Experience On Premise, Mobile & Cloud – On-Demand Webinar

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video