VMware: Secure Boot for ESXi 6.5

I’ve talked about how vSphere has been moving towards a “secure by default” stance over the past few years. This can clearly be seen in the new vSphere 6.5 Security Configuration Guide where the number of “hardening” steps are growing smaller with every release. In this blog post we will go over another “secure by default” feature of vSphere 6.5 that provides hypervisor assurance, Secure Boot for ESXi.

One of the coolest things in 6.5, in my opinion, is the adoption of Secure Boot for ESXi. Now, you might say “But my laptop has had Secure Boot since Windows 8, what’s the big deal?”

Well, the “big deal” is that we’ve gone beyond the default behavior of Secure Boot and we now leverage the capabilities of the UEFI firmware to ensure that ESXi not only boots with a signed bootloader validated by the host firmware but that it also ensures that unsigned code won’t run on the hypervisor. Best of all, it’s simple to implement! Let’s dive in!

Secure Boot and UEFI

Let’s do a brief overview of UEFI firmware and Secure Boot.

UEFI, or Unified Extensible Firmware Interface, is a replacement for the tradition BIOS firmware that has its roots in the original IBM PC. I would highly recommend reading the Wikipedia overview on UEFI to get a better understanding of all the capabilities it can present. I can also recommend the Ubuntu blog article on how they use UEFI. I’ve consulted both for use in this blog. For the purposes of this article, I’ll focus on how UEFI and Secure Boot relates to ESXi.

