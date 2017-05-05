Home VMware: Secure Boot for ESXi 6.5

VMware: Secure Boot for ESXi 6.5

0
VMware: Secure Boot for ESXi 6.5
0

I’ve talked about how vSphere has been moving towards a “secure by default” stance over the past few years. This can clearly be seen in the new vSphere 6.5 Security Configuration Guide where the number of  “hardening” steps are growing smaller with every release. In this blog post we will go over another “secure by default” feature of vSphere 6.5 that provides hypervisor assurance, Secure Boot for ESXi.

One of the coolest things in 6.5,  in my opinion, is the adoption of Secure Boot for ESXi. Now, you might say “But my laptop has had Secure Boot  since Windows 8, what’s the big deal?”

Well, the “big deal” is that we’ve gone beyond the default behavior of Secure Boot and we now leverage the capabilities of the UEFI firmware to ensure that ESXi not only boots with a signed bootloader validated by the host firmware but that it also ensures that unsigned code won’t run on the hypervisor. Best of all, it’s simple to implement! Let’s dive in!

Secure Boot and UEFI

Let’s do a brief overview of UEFI firmware and Secure Boot.

UEFI, or Unified Extensible Firmware Interface, is a replacement for the tradition BIOS firmware that has its roots in the original IBM PC.  I would highly recommend reading the Wikipedia overview on UEFI  to get a better understanding of all the capabilities it can present.  I can also recommend the Ubuntu blog article on how they use UEFI. I’ve consulted both for use in this blog. For the purposes of this article, I’ll focus on how UEFI and Secure Boot relates to ESXi.

Read the entire article here, Secure Boot for ESXi 6.5 – Hypervisor Assurance

via the fine folks at VMware!

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
VMware
VMware VMware is the leader in virtualization and cloud infrastructure solutions that enable businesses to thrive in the Cloud Era. Customers rely on VMware to help them transform the way they build, deliver and consume Information Technology resources in a manner that is evolutionary and based on their specific needs. With 2013 revenues of $5.21 billion, VMware has more than 500,000 customers and 75,000 partners. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices throughout the world and can be found online at www.vmware.com.

Share your view, leave a comment below:

| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability

    Maximizing SQL Server availability is a double-edged sword. In a perfect world, every user in every organization would have every system available 100% of the time. But as companies face the costs and logistics to make that happen, the opportunity arises for important dialogue between IT professionals and executives to determine how best to increase […]

    read more
    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications

    Downloads

      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      ScaleArc offer’s a free, easy, fully featured and supported 30-day trial of the ScaleArc software (formerly iDB). ScaleArc is incredibly easy to implement, with most customers able to get their first cluster up and running in less than 15 minutes from install. Available as an easy to use VM Image, an Amazon AMI, or an […]

      read more
      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      On-Demand Webinars

        631249262_1280x720.jpg

        Atlantis TechJam Video: How to deliver the best virtual workspace using your existing hardware

        Hugo Phan and Ruben Spruijt discuss how to use software to solve the core problems faced in desktop virtualization and be able to use the hardware you already have. You can try this out for yourself today.

        read more
        1492717872_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix Mobility Master Class Video: What’s new with Citrix XenMobile Service and Microsoft

        1492682866_maxresdefault.jpg

        SQL Server Security Management Made Simple – On-Demand Webinar

        1492442857_maxresdefault.jpg

        Converged Application and Infrastructure Performance Monitoring with eG Enterprise – On-Demand Webinar

        1490622250_maxresdefault.jpg

        6 IT help desk lessons from the casinos of Vegas – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1493946057_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Collaboration updates across your Office apps

          On this show, we look at the latest desktop collaboration updates and experiences for Office on Windows. Daniel Escapa from Office engineering joins Jeremy to walk through all the latest connected services to help collaborate, find your files quickly and even revert to previous versions. They’ll demonstrate updates to real-time collaboration in Word and PowerPoint […]

          read more
          1493849424_maxresdefault.jpg

          Remote Desktop Manager for iOS Overview Video

          1493856927_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix NetScaler Master Class Video – May 2017

          Acceleratio

          Advanced features for PowerShell users – SysKit Webinar

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video