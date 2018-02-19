VMware says Blame the Technology, Not the Technician – Video

For installation, maintenance, repair, and other field calls, the frustration that comes with janky technology is all too familiar. Between ordering new parts and getting into your accounts, you can spend more time fiddling with technology than you get for your lunch break. But VMware’s digital workspace solutions make it simple to work on the go with a streamlined mobile experience. Point your company’s IT decision makers to https://vmware.com/radius/employeesfirst to learn more.

VMware End-User Computing (EUC) solutions empower the digital workspace by simplifying app & access management, unifying endpoint management & transforming Windows delivery. Follow the VMware EUC Blog to learn more: https://blogs.vmware.com/euc.

This video is from the fine folks at VMware EUC.