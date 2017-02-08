VMware: SAP and NSX Micro-Segmentation Example & Demo

Many companies deploying SAP systems run business processes that incorporate credit card payment transactions. Credit cards are subject to strict security standards developed by the PCI Security Standards Council, which is a consortium of the largest international payment card issuers. These standards require security settings within the SAP application and in the case where SAP is deployed on the VMware SDDC, PCI standards affects the VMware layer with requirements such as “Install and maintain a firewall configuration to protect cardholder data”. This is addressed by micro-segmentation which makes the data center network more secure by isolating each related group of virtual machines onto a distinct logical network segment, allowing the administrator to firewall traffic traveling from one segment of the data center to another (east-west traffic). This limits attackers’ ability to move laterally in the data center. Micro-segmentation is powered by the Distributed Firewall (DFW) – a component of NSX. DFW operates at the ESXi hypervisor kernel layer and offers control at the vNIC level, which is very close to a guest VM operating system without being in the operating system.

For SAP micro-segmentation means we can create flexible security policies that align to: the multi-tier architecture of an individual SAP system (presentation, application and database tiers); the landscape of the SAP environment (separate production from non-production). The diagram below shows a SAP micro segmentation example based on the Netweaver ABAP stack with a backend database. The different tiers/components of the SAP architecture are:

