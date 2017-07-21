Home VMware: Same-Day Support for Google Glass Enterprise Edition

VMware: Same-Day Support for Google Glass Enterprise Edition

VMware: Same-Day Support for Google Glass Enterprise Edition
This morning, Google announced Glass Enterprise Edition, the next version of Glass specifically designed for the enterprise. VMware has been working closely with Google since 2015, most recently to provide advanced support for Android enterprise and to accelerate the adoption of Chromebooks, and today, we are excited to announce same-day support for Glass Enterprise Edition.

Enterprise interest in wearable technologies—particularly smart glasses—has grown rapidly. Forrester projects 14.4 million workers will use smart glasses in their jobs by 2025.Jay Kothari, project lead for Glass, said the Glass product team is seeing incredible developments with Glass in the workplace, and is “looking forward to seeing more businesses give their workers a way to work faster and in a more focused way, hands-free.” Unlike the Explorer Edition (Google’s 2012 consumer version of Glass), the Enterprise Edition features customized software and business solutions for workers in manufacturing, logistics, field services and healthcare. It is also lighter weight for comfortable long-term wear and features extended power and battery life.

Our support for Glass Enterprise Edition will enable companies to securely manage Glass deployments alongside their current mobile and laptop deployments, from one, central console. We have been working with Google to help joint customers across a variety of verticals, including manufacturing and aviation, successfully implement Glass from pilot to production. These joint customers have reported significant improvements in efficiency and training time.

In addition to Google, we also partner with Atheer, ODG, RealWear, Inc., Upskill and VUZIX Corp to deliver wearable management and app delivery solutions at scale. The VMware AirWatch unified endpoint management (UEM) platform provides a simple yet robust solution to manage and support augmented and mixed reality applications on both Android- and Windows-based smart glasses.

Categories:
