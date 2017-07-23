VMware: Sally Beauty Deploys Digital Workspace to Empower BYOD & Work Productivity
Sally Beauty Supply needed to secure virtual desktops for employees, contractors and call centers. Temporary workers and others who bring their own devices (BYOD) can now use a non-persistent Sally Beauty desktop run on VMware Horizon 7. Now, data does not save locally when a user logs out, keeping the company’s information safe.
This video is from the fine folks at VMware NSX.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
‘UEFI Secure Boot with Dell PowerEdge 14G with VMware ESXi 6.5’ White Paper
Dell EMC PowerEdge 14G Servers are the next generation of servers in Dell EMC Servers portfolio and it comes with a lot of innovative features.In this Whitepaper we are going to provide some useful information for users who plan to use UEFI Secure Boot with Dell PowerEdge 14G Servers. UEFI Secure Boot is a technology […]
Share this:
Red Hat: Object Storage Performance and Sizing Guide
Amazon WorkSpaces Administration Guide
‘Managing Java Application Performance in a Citrix Environment’ White Paper
‘The Importance of Monitoring for ITSM and DevOps’ White Paper
‘Digital Data Storage Outlook 2017’ White Paper