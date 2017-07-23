Home Consumerization of IT VMware: Sally Beauty Deploys Digital Workspace to Empower BYOD & Work Productivity

VMware: Sally Beauty Deploys Digital Workspace to Empower BYOD & Work Productivity

0
  prev
0

Sally Beauty Supply needed to secure virtual desktops for employees, contractors and call centers. Temporary workers and others who bring their own devices (BYOD) can now use a non-persistent Sally Beauty desktop run on VMware Horizon 7. Now, data does not save locally when a user logs out, keeping the company’s information safe.

This video is from the fine folks at VMware NSX.

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

tags:
Categories:
Consumerization of IT
Desktop
Networking
Videos
VMware
VMware VMware is the leader in virtualization and cloud infrastructure solutions that enable businesses to thrive in the Cloud Era. Customers rely on VMware to help them transform the way they build, deliver and consume Information Technology resources in a manner that is evolutionary and based on their specific needs. With 2013 revenues of $5.21 billion, VMware has more than 500,000 customers and 75,000 partners. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices throughout the world and can be found online at www.vmware.com.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    Dell Feature Image

    ‘UEFI Secure Boot with Dell PowerEdge 14G with VMware ESXi 6.5’ White Paper

    Dell EMC PowerEdge 14G Servers are the next generation of servers in Dell EMC Servers portfolio and it comes with a lot of innovative features.In this Whitepaper we are going to provide some useful information for users who plan to use UEFI Secure Boot with Dell PowerEdge 14G Servers. UEFI Secure Boot is a technology […]

    read more
    Redhat Feature Image

    Red Hat: Object Storage Performance and Sizing Guide

    41QeghgSTdL.jpg

    Amazon WorkSpaces Administration Guide

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    ‘Managing Java Application Performance in a Citrix Environment’ White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    ‘The Importance of Monitoring for ITSM and DevOps’ White Paper

    spectra-feature-image

    ‘Digital Data Storage Outlook 2017’ White Paper

    Downloads

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Fast, free and incredibly useful. Coming in summer 2017. 14Synthetic logon simulation tool for monitoring, diagnosis, alerting and reporting of Citrix logon performance Quick SaaS deployment – be up and running in minutes Web-based monitoring console Supports logon through StoreFront or NetScaler Gateway Best-suited for Citrix XenApp 6.5, 7.x and XenDesktop 7.x Free forever, no […]

      read more
      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      On-Demand Webinars

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Managing your Digital Workspace using NVIDIA GRID – On-Demand Webinar

        Watch Jared Cowart from NVIDIA GRID explain how to manage your Digital Workspace using NVIDIA GRID Insights in Citrix XenServer and Director This video is from the fine folks at Citrix Ready.

        read more
        1500494232_maxresdefault.jpg

        Consolidating File Servers into the Cloud

        1500108416_maxresdefault.jpg

        Patch Tuesday Updates Explained – On-Demand Webinar

        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Choosing the Best Approach for Monitoring Citrix User Experience: Should You Monitor from the Network, Server or Client? – On-Demand Webinar

        How to Achieve Converged Application & Infrastructure Monitoring – On-Demand Webinar

        docker-feature-image

        Docker for the SysAdmin On-Demand Webinar w/ Q&A

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1499901435_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware: Sally Beauty Deploys Digital Workspace to Empower BYOD & Work Productivity

          Sally Beauty Supply needed to secure virtual desktops for employees, contractors and call centers. Temporary workers and others who bring their own devices (BYOD) can now use a non-persistent Sally Beauty desktop run on VMware Horizon 7. Now, data does not save locally when a user logs out, keeping the company’s information safe. This video […]

          read more
          1498041132_maxresdefault.jpg

          How Different Organizations are Approaching Cloud Adoption – #AWS Session Video

          1499880552_maxresdefault.jpg

          Deep Dive on Amazon S3 – 2017 AWS Online Tech Talks Video

          1500468079_maxresdefault.jpg

          AWS Video: Zalora Case Study – eCommerce Retailer All-In on AWS

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video