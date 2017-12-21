VMware: Runecast Analyzer vCenter Server plugin setup

Runecast Analyzer, a proactive issue prevention solution for VMware vSphere, can be integrated in vCenter Server using a plugin provided by the software.

The plugin is very useful for having at first sight the healthy status of your virtual infrastructure components directly from the vCenter Server.

Generate the API access tokenLogin Runecast Analyzer by entering the correct credentials then click Login button.

From the Dashboard, click on Setting icon to access the software configuration.

From the Setting section, go to vCenter Connection tab and click Edit button to install the plugin in the selected vCenter Server. Select Install Plugin option to proceed.

Click Install to proceed with the plugin installation. The process takes only few seconds.

When the plugin has been installed successfully, you receive a notification from the installation window. Click Close to exit the wizard.

