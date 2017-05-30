VMware: Run your Cloud Native Applications in production with vRealize Automation XaaS scalable components

Cloud Native Applications are getting some momentum. Still there is some reticence to run these in production on premise, particularly for the applications that could become business critical.

VMware mission is to be here to help. As part of our container portfolio we do have Photon OS to run containers, enterprise-class features with vSphere Integrated Containers (VIC) and a secure and scalable Platform as a Service with Cloud Foundry.

In the case there is a requirement for managing the life cycle of the container infrastructure as often the case for other IaaS applications vRealize Automation has some features that can help extend Photon OS availability in production.

If you are in charge of the infrastructure and have to make critical cloud native applications available in production on vSphere you may start with deploying a Photon Blueprint. Still your application may be very vulnerable. Even if Photon OS does include swarm, a Docker native clustering it still need to be managed to provide high availability and scalability. Also access to the Docker APIs is not secured.

