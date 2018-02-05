VMware: Routing Deep Dive on VMware’s NSX-T (Distributed Routing and Centralized Routing)

In the first part of this blog series, NSX-T: Routing where you need it (Part 1), I discussed how East-West (E-W) routing is completely distributed on NSX-T and how routing is done by the Distributed Router (DR) running as a kernel module in each hypervisor.

In this post, I will explain how North-South (N-S) routing is done in NSX-T and we will also look at the ECMP topologies. This N-S routing is provided by the centralized component of logical router, also known as Service Router. Before we get into the N-S routing or packet walk, let’s define Service Router.

Service Router (SR)

Whenever a service which cannot be distributed is enabled on a Logical Router, a Service Router (SR) is instantiated. There are some services today on NSX-T which are not distributed such as:

1) Connectivity to physical infrastructure

2) NAT

3) DHCP server

4) MetaData Proxy

5) Edge Firewall

6) Load Balancer

Via the fine folks at VMware!