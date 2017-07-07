VMware: Routed Hosting Boosts Cloud Offerings with VMware Disaster Recovery as a Service

Fast, reliable internet connections have fueled the growth of cloud services and transformed how business is done today. Still, these new services, new models and new business processes need a reliable bedrock to work on regardless of weather and equipment failure. No one knows this better than Routed Hosting, one of South Africa’s newest cloud service providers.

The nascent company founded in 2016 is now a VMware cloud provider partner and has achieved VMware Disaster Recovery as a Service certification, meaning customers can enjoy the Routed Hosting’s services with the disaster recovery reliability of VMware Disaster Recovery. It is the first local cloud provider partner to achieve this certification in southern Africa.

“Organizations continue to seek ways to protect their operations from downtime and loss of data. With more applications, systems and data to protect than ever before, having a disaster recovery plan in place is important,” said Dave Funnell, business development manager, sub-Saharan Africa, VMware. “We are pleased that Routed has attained VMware DRaaS Powered status and look forward to our continued collaboration.”

Read the entire article here, Routed Hosting Boosts Cloud Offerings with VMware Disaster Recovery as a Service

via the fine folks at VMware!