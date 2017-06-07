VMware Rolls Out Major Update to vRealize Platform
VMware provides the tools that enable its customers to run any application, on any device, in any cloud. To advance its “any cloud” strategy, the company recently announced a major upgrade to its popular VMware™ vRealize™ cloud management platform (CMP), a control plane for managing a hybrid cloud environment.
VMware’s latest updates add new functionality to support three key enterprise customer initiatives. First, enterprise customers continue to adopt software-defined data centers (SDDC) even as they build out private clouds. New functionality includes increased VMware NSX™ and VMware vSAN™ capabilities to plan, manage, and scale SDDC with confidence. Second, customers are increasingly adopting a multi-cloud strategy — 67 percent of VMware’s enterprise customers see a multi-cloud environment as the ideal end state. With this release, VMware continues to build out multi-cloud functionality for Amazon Web Services™ (AWS) and Microsoft Azure™.
The VMware’s CMP vRealize Suite enables customers to manage and provision at scale—including compute, network, storage, and application services across hybrid cloud environments. The platform’s comprehensive management capabilities for the software-defined data center and across multiple clouds help customers implement intelligent operations, automate IT, or deliver DevOps-Ready IT.
Read the entire article here, VMware Rolls Out Major Update to vRealize Platform
via the fine folks at VMware!
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
EOL is looming; Will you be ready? In this Workspot sponsored e-book you are given your options on how to migrate away from Citrix XenApp and why. CITRIX XENAPP 6.5 ARCHITECTURE IS 20 YEARS OLD! XenApp 6.5 end of life (EOL) is set for June 30, 2018 XenApp 6.5 Independent Management Architecture (IMA) is nearing […]
Share this:
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published
VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper