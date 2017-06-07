VMware Rolls Out Major Update to vRealize Platform

VMware provides the tools that enable its customers to run any application, on any device, in any cloud. To advance its “any cloud” strategy, the company recently announced a major upgrade to its popular VMware™ vRealize™ cloud management platform (CMP), a control plane for managing a hybrid cloud environment.

VMware’s latest updates add new functionality to support three key enterprise customer initiatives. First, enterprise customers continue to adopt software-defined data centers (SDDC) even as they build out private clouds. New functionality includes increased VMware NSX™ and VMware vSAN™ capabilities to plan, manage, and scale SDDC with confidence. Second, customers are increasingly adopting a multi-cloud strategy — 67 percent of VMware’s enterprise customers see a multi-cloud environment as the ideal end state. With this release, VMware continues to build out multi-cloud functionality for Amazon Web Services™ (AWS) and Microsoft Azure™.

The VMware’s CMP vRealize Suite enables customers to manage and provision at scale—including compute, network, storage, and application services across hybrid cloud environments. The platform’s comprehensive management capabilities for the software-defined data center and across multiple clouds help customers implement intelligent operations, automate IT, or deliver DevOps-Ready IT.

