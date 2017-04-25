VMware: Revera Delivers Self-Served Excellence with vCloud Director

When Revera, a New Zealand-based IT Infrastructure and Platform Services company, needed to supply cloud IT services to government agencies they turned to VMware. With the aid of VMware’s vCloud Director cloud management platform, Revera deployed its IT solution a year earlier than originally planned. The deployment was a smashing success and helped skyrocket the company’s growth to 45 percent annually.

So, how’d they do it?In our whitepaper, we explore Revera’s implementation of vCloud Director and the stunning results for the company’s bottom line. The whitepaper provides a detailed description of how the vCloud Director cloud management platform enabled Revera to give its customers a user-friendly self-service portal without the need for bloated head counts or lengthy development.Additionally, because Revera was already an existing user of VMware – having built their cloud company with VMware’s virtualization stack – the decision to use vCloud Director paved the way for a seamless integration with their existing solutions.

via the fine folks at VMware!