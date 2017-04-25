Home Cloud Computing VMware: Revera Delivers Self-Served Excellence with vCloud Director

VMware: Revera Delivers Self-Served Excellence with vCloud Director

0
VMware: Revera Delivers Self-Served Excellence with vCloud Director
0

When Revera, a New Zealand-based IT Infrastructure and Platform Services company, needed to supply cloud IT services to government agencies they turned to VMware. With the aid of VMware’s vCloud Director cloud management platform, Revera deployed its IT solution a year earlier than originally planned. The deployment was a smashing success and helped skyrocket the company’s growth to 45 percent annually.

So, how’d they do it?In our whitepaper, we explore Revera’s implementation of vCloud Director and the stunning results for the company’s bottom line. The whitepaper provides a detailed description of how the vCloud Director cloud management platform enabled Revera to give its customers a user-friendly self-service portal without the need for bloated head counts or lengthy development.Additionally, because Revera was already an existing user of VMware – having built their cloud company with VMware’s virtualization stack – the decision to use vCloud Director paved the way for a seamless integration with their existing solutions.

Read the entire article here, Revera Delivers Self-Served Excellence with vCloud Director®

via the fine folks at VMware!

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

tags:
Categories:
Cloud Computing
Data Center
Development
Management
VMware
VMware VMware is the leader in virtualization and cloud infrastructure solutions that enable businesses to thrive in the Cloud Era. Customers rely on VMware to help them transform the way they build, deliver and consume Information Technology resources in a manner that is evolutionary and based on their specific needs. With 2013 revenues of $5.21 billion, VMware has more than 500,000 customers and 75,000 partners. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices throughout the world and can be found online at www.vmware.com.

Leave a Reply

| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    My mini-paper on threat hunting is out!Review “How to Hunt for Security Threats” (Gartner GTP access required) and provide feedback here. The abstract states “Technical professionals focused on security are starting to explore the mysterious practice of “threat hunting” to improve their security monitoring and operations. This requires uniquely skilled personnel and wide-ranging data collection […]

    read more
    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications

    Cisco Feature Image

    Cisco Flexible Radio Assignment Whitepaper!

    UniPrint Feature Image

    Secure Cloud Printing For Microsoft Office 365 And Azure – White Paper

    Downloads

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      The perfect way to seal your Base Image Every time you build you’re base Image from scratch or update it, you must seal it before deploying it to your cloned devices. No matter if you are using Citrix XenApp/XenDesktop with Machine Creation Services (MCS) or Provisioning Services (PVS), VMware View or Microsoft only, BIS-F supports […]

      read more
      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for DragonBoard

      On-Demand Webinars

        1492717872_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix Mobility Master Class Video: What’s new with Citrix XenMobile Service and Microsoft

        Please join our technology experts for another deep-dive session on XenMobile as they discuss and demonstrate Azure AD authentication, Citrix Cloud migration updates and XenMobile new features. This video is from the fine folks at Citrix

        read more
        1492682866_maxresdefault.jpg

        SQL Server Security Management Made Simple – On-Demand Webinar

        1492442857_maxresdefault.jpg

        Converged Application and Infrastructure Performance Monitoring with eG Enterprise – On-Demand Webinar

        1490622250_maxresdefault.jpg

        6 IT help desk lessons from the casinos of Vegas – On-Demand Webinar

        1491070212_maxresdefault.jpg

        Automated server documentation with SysKit – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1493027721_maxresdefault.jpg

          Liquidware Labs Stratusphere UX Overview Video

          Stratusphere UX provides visibility required to more effectively manage desktop performance and the user experience. From the very moment users turn on or connect to their workspace, you have an opportunity to make a solid first impression. Stratusphere UX helps you meet user expectations by providing the visibility necessary for machine boot and login process […]

          read more
          1493102988_maxresdefault.jpg

          The New Surface Book with Performance Base, an Engineer’s Guided Video Tour

          1492688677_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Transform Healthcare with Advanced Analytics Solutions (KenSci)

          1493119066_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware VMworld 2017 Europe Teaser Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video