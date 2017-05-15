VMware: Revealing Elastic Pool Metrics for Better Microsoft Azure Performance

Cloud adoption continues to grow globally, but at the same time, many organizations are not abandoning their traditional data center model which has resulted in higher usage of a hybrid cloud strategy, leveraging private and public clouds, as well as traditional on-premises data structures.

Microsoft Azure seamlessly integrates across the cloud and on-premises, simplifying what could be a highly complex data strategy. However, because of the hybrid strategy, it can make it challenging — if not impossible — to view key performance metrics and analytics in a single console.

Today, Blue Medora announced the launch of its Microsoft Azure Management Pack to provide visibility through a suite of metrics, out-of-the-box dashboards and alerts in order to give insight into key performance metrics for your Azure Compute and Azure SQL workloads within vRealize Operations.

via the fine folks at VMware!