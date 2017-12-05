VMware Reports Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Results

Year-over-year revenue growth of 11% to $1.98 billion; Continued broad-based strength across product portfolio and geographies

VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW), a global leader in cloud infrastructure and business mobility, today announced financial results for fiscal 2018 third quarter:

Revenue for the third quarter was $1.98 billion, an increase of 11% from the third quarter of 2016.

License revenue for the third quarter was $785 million, an increase of 14% from the third quarter of 2016.

GAAP net income for the third quarter was $443 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, up 43% per diluted share compared to $319 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2016. Non-GAAP net income for the quarter was $553 million, or $1.34 per diluted share, up 17% per diluted share compared to $485 million, or $1.14 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2016.

GAAP operating income for the third quarter was $465 million, an increase of 22% from the third quarter of 2016. Non-GAAP operating income for the third quarter was $689 million, an increase of 16% from the third quarter of 2016.

Operating cash flows for the third quarter were $970 million. Free cash flows for the quarter were $911 million.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $11.6 billion, and unearned revenue was $5.6 billion as of November 3, 2017.

Total revenue plus sequential change in total unearned revenue grew 21% year-over-year.

License revenue plus sequential change in unearned license revenue grew 16% year-over-year.

“Coming off of a strong VMworld season, we are excited about the new products and services we have introduced this past quarter demonstrating our commitment to innovation and solving complex customer problems,” commented Pat Gelsinger, chief executive officer, VMware. “We are very pleased with our Q3 results; our strategy continues to resonate with customers as they embrace and leverage our broad portfolio of products and services.”

“We had a solid third quarter,” said Zane Rowe, executive vice president and chief financial officer, VMware. “Our results reflect continued strength across the portfolio and customers’ commitment to VMware as a strategic partner for both on-premises and hybrid-cloud software solutions.”

Recent Highlights & Strategic Announcements

• At VMworld 2017, VMware hosted over 30,000 customers, partners and influencers in Las Vegas and Barcelona and introduced a wave of new products and services focused on the key technologies across cloud, mobility, networking and security. Highlights include:

VMware unveiled an expanded set of products and services as part of VMware Cloud™ that are available through VMware and partners, including:

• VMware Cloud on AWS is now initially available in AWS U.S. West region. VMware Cloud on AWS brings VMware’s software-defined data center to the AWS Cloud, allowing customers to run applications across operationally consistent VMware vSphere®-based private, public and hybrid cloud environments, with optimized access to AWS services

• New VMware Cloud Services that enable end-to-end visibility into cloud usage, costs and networks, with consistent networking and security across public clouds and on-premises environments

VMware and Pivotal Software, Inc., in collaboration with Google Cloud, unveiled Pivotal Container Service™ (PKS), a commercial release of the open source Cloud Foundry Container Runtime technology that, when available, will help Global 2000 companies operationalize Kubernetes.

• VMware announced its intent to acquire VeloCloud Networks, Inc., provider of industry-leading cloud-delivered software-defined wide-area network (SD-WAN) technology for enterprises and service providers. Once the acquisition closes, VeloCloud will enable VMware to build on the success of its industry-leading network virtualization platform — VMware NSX® — and expand its networking portfolio to address end-to-end automation, application continuity, branch transformation and security from data center to cloud to edge.

• According to IDC’s 2Q2017 Worldwide Quarterly Converged Systems Tracker, VMware, based on sales of hyperconverged solutions running VMware vSAN™, was the largest hyperconverged infrastructure software vendor during the first half of calendar year 2017.(1)

The company will host a conference call today at 2:00 p.m. PT/ 5:00 p.m. ET to review financial results and business outlook.

Revised Fiscal Calendar–Year-over-Year Comparisons of Quarterly Results and Sequential Change in Unearned Revenue Balances

VMware revised its fiscal calendar effective January 1, 2017. VMware’s first fiscal year under its revised fiscal calendar began on February 4, 2017 and will end February 2, 2018. The period from January 1, 2017 through February 3, 2017 was recorded as a transition period and was reported as a separate period in VMware’s Form 10-Q filing for the first quarter of fiscal 2018.

Year-over-year comparisons of quarterly financial results included in this press release and the attached financial tables compare results for VMware’s fiscal 2018 third quarter (August 5, 2017 through November 3, 2017) to VMware’s fiscal 2016 third quarter (July 1, 2016 through September 30, 2016). Sequential changes in total unearned revenue and unearned license revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2018 compare VMware’s total unearned revenue and unearned license revenue balances as of August 4, 2017, the last day of the VMware’s fiscal 2018 second quarter, to the respective balances as of November 3, 2017, the last day of VMware’s fiscal 2018 third quarter.

About VMware

Additional Information

(1) IDC Worldwide Quarterly Converged Systems Tracker, 2Q2017

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to VMware’s financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, please see the section of the tables titled “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding the expected benefits to customers of VMware products and services, as well as VMware's intention to acquire VeloCloud Networks, Inc. and the expected complementary nature and strategic advantages of combined product and solutions offerings after the acquisition's close.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (amounts in millions, except per share amounts, and shares in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended November 3, September 30, November 3, September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Revenue: License $ 785 $ 691 $ 2,127 $ 1,907 Services 1,191 1,087 3,485 3,153 Total revenue 1,976 1,778 5,612 5,060 Operating expenses(1): Cost of license revenue 38 40 116 121 Cost of services revenue 240 226 721 658 Research and development 449 389 1,298 1,109 Sales and marketing 607 564 1,862 1,708 General and administrative 175 178 486 516 Realignment and loss on disposition 2 – 88 52 Operating income 465 381 1,041 896 Investment income 33 21 82 56 Interest expense (28 ) (7 ) (41 ) (20 ) Other income (expense), net (2 ) (8 ) 51 (8 ) Income before income tax 468 387 1,133 924 Income tax provision 25 68 124 179 Net income $ 443 $ 319 $ 1,009 $ 745 Net income per weighted-average share, basic for Classes A and B $ 1.09 $ 0.76 $ 2.47 $ 1.76 Net income per weighted-average share, diluted for Classes A and B $ 1.07 $ 0.75 $ 2.44 $ 1.75 Weighted-average shares, basic for Classes A and B 406,733 421,704 407,856 423,341 Weighted-average shares, diluted for Classes A and B 413,013 425,008 413,957 425,851 __________ (1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows: Cost of license revenue $ – $ – $ 1 $ 2 Cost of services revenue 13 13 38 38 Research and development 96 80 266 224 Sales and marketing 52 51 150 146 General and administrative 21 26 58 62

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (amounts in millions, except per share amounts, and shares in thousands) (unaudited) November 3, December 31, 2017 2016 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,012 $ 2,790 Short-term investments 5,600 5,195 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2 and $2 900 1,856 Due from related parties, net 254 132 Other current assets 160 362 Total current assets 12,926 10,335 Property and equipment, net 1,031 1,049 Other assets 282 248 Deferred tax assets 641 462 Intangible assets, net 443 517 Goodwill 4,271 4,032 Total assets $ 19,594 $ 16,643 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 99 $ 125 Accrued expenses and other 926 898 Unearned revenue 3,500 3,531 Total current liabilities 4,525 4,554 Notes payable to Dell 270 1,500 Long-term debt 3,962 – Unearned revenue 2,147 2,093 Other liabilities 416 399 Total liabilities 11,320 8,546 Contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Class A common stock, par value $.01; authorized 2,500,000 shares; issued and outstanding 103,819 and 108,351 1 1 Class B convertible common stock, par value $.01; authorized 1,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 300,000 shares 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 879 1,721 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 9 (9 ) Retained earnings 7,382 6,381 Total stockholders’ equity 8,274 8,097 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 19,594 $ 16,643

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended November 3, September 30, November 3, September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Operating activities: Net income $ 443 $ 319 $ 1,009 $ 745 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 80 87 246 261 Stock-based compensation 182 170 513 472 Excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation – (6 ) – (7 ) Deferred income taxes, net 65 (19 ) 100 (24 ) Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 1 – 1 – Loss on disposition 2 – 80 – Gain on disposition of strategic investments – – (38 ) (1 ) Impairment of strategic investments 3 7 5 12 Gain on extinguishment of debt (6 ) – (6 ) – Loss on Dell stock purchase – – 2 – Loss on disposal of assets – 5 1 12 Other – – 2 (1 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable 290 96 293 513 Other assets (1 ) 4 (27 ) (22 ) Due to/from related parties, net (47 ) 73 (162 ) 55 Accounts payable (20 ) (16 ) 39 (26 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (96 ) (83 ) 27 (64 ) Income taxes payable (70 ) 10 (63 ) (26 ) Unearned revenue 144 (27 ) 342 18 Net cash provided by operating activities 970 620 2,364 1,917 Investing activities: Additions to property and equipment (59 ) (30 ) (164 ) (109 ) Purchases of available-for-sale securities (1,186 ) (1,126 ) (3,339 ) (3,337 ) Sales of available-for-sale securities 492 790 1,745 1,769 Maturities of available-for-sale securities 436 396 1,207 1,015 Proceeds from disposition of assets – 1 – 3 Purchases of strategic investments (1 ) (7 ) (33 ) (33 ) Proceeds from sales of strategic investments – – 6 1 Business combinations, net of cash acquired – – (236 ) (59 ) Net cash paid on disposition of a business (7 ) – (47 ) – Increase in restricted cash – – – (2 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (325 ) 24 (861 ) (752 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 28 54 104 106 Net proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 3,961 – 3,961 – Repayment of notes payable to Dell (1,225 ) – (1,225 ) – Payment to acquire non-controlling interests – – – (4 ) Repurchase of common stock (855 ) (1,016 ) (1,280 ) (1,016 ) Excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation – 6 – 7 Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock (94 ) (25 ) (271 ) (97 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,815 (981 ) 1,289 (1,004 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 2,460 (337 ) 2,792 161 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 3,552 2,991 3,220 2,493 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 6,012 $ 2,654 $ 6,012 $ 2,654 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 3 $ 7 $ 19 $ 21 Cash paid for taxes, net 25 76 87 212 Non-cash items: Changes in capital additions, accrued but not paid $ 13 $ 4 $ 19 $ (15 )

GROWTH IN REVENUE PLUS SEQUENTIAL CHANGE IN UNEARNED REVENUE (in millions) (unaudited) Growth in Total Revenue Plus Sequential Change in Unearned Revenue Three Months Ended November 3, September 30, 2017 2016 Total revenue, as reported $ 1,976 $ 1,778 Sequential change in unearned revenue(1) 143 (27 ) Total revenue plus sequential change in unearned revenue $ 2,119 $ 1,751 Change (%) over prior year, as reported 21 % Growth in License Revenue Plus Sequential Change in Unearned License Revenue Three Months Ended November 3, September 30, 2017 2016 Total license revenue, as reported $ 785 $ 691 Sequential change in unearned license revenue (16 ) (30 ) Total license revenue plus sequential change in unearned license revenue $ 769 $ 661 Change (%) over prior year, as reported 16 % (1) Sequential change in unearned revenue consists of the change in total unearned revenue from the preceding quarter. Total unearned revenue consists of current and non-current unearned revenue amounts presented in the condensed consolidated balance sheets.

SUPPLEMENTAL UNEARNED REVENUE SCHEDULE (in millions) (unaudited) November August May December September June 3, 2017 4, 2017 5, 2017 31, 2016 30, 2016 30, 2016 Unearned revenue as reported: License $ 503 $ 519 $ 472 $ 503 $ 425 $ 455 Software maintenance 4,623 4,522 4,323 4,628 4,201 4,189 Professional services 521 463 440 493 468 478 Total unearned revenue $ 5,647 $ 5,504 $ 5,235 $ 5,624 $ 5,094 $ 5,122 Change (%) over prior year: License 18.4 % 14.2 % 13.8 % 17.4 % 5.1 % (5.5 )% Software maintenance 10.0 % 8.0 % 5.3 % 10.9 % 9.1 % 7.6 % Professional services 11.1 % (3.1)% (3.7)% 3.9 % 8.6 % 9.2 % Total unearned revenue 10.8 % 7.5 % 5.2 % 10.8 % 8.7 % 6.4 %

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA For the Three Months Ended November 3, 2017 (amounts in millions, except per share amounts, and shares in thousands) (unaudited)

GAAP Stock-Based

Compensation Employer

Payroll Taxes

on Employee

Stock Transactions Intangible

Amortization Acquisition, Disposition

and Other

Related

Items Tax

Adjustment (1) Non-GAAP,

as adjusted (2) Operating expenses: Cost of license revenue $ 38 – – (26 ) – – $ 11 Cost of services revenue $ 240 (13 ) (1 ) (1 ) – – $ 225 Research and development $ 449 (96 ) – – (1 ) – $ 352 Sales and marketing $ 607 (52 ) (1 ) (6 ) (1 ) – $ 550 General and administrative $ 175 (21 ) – – (4 ) – $ 149 Realignment and loss on disposition $ 2 – – – (2 ) – $ – Operating income $ 465 182 2 33 8 – $ 689 Operating margin (2) 23.5 % 9.2 % 0.1 % 1.6 % 0.4 % – 34.8 % Other income (expense), net $ (2 ) – – – 3 – $ 2 Income before income tax $ 468 182 2 33 11 – $ 696 Income tax provision $ 25 118 $ 143 Tax rate (2) 5.4 % 20.5 % Net income $ 443 182 2 33 11 (118 ) $ 553 Net income per weighted-average share, diluted for Classes A and B(2) (3) $ 1.07 $ 0.44 $ – $ 0.08 $ 0.03 $ (0.28 ) $ 1.34

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2016 (amounts in millions, except per share amounts, and shares in thousands) (unaudited)

GAAP Stock-Based

Compensation Employer

Payroll Taxes

on Employee

Stock Transactions Intangible

Amortization Acquisition, Disposition

and Other

Related

Items Tax

Adjustment (1) Non-GAAP,

as adjusted (2) Operating expenses: Cost of license revenue $ 40 – – (26 ) – – $ 13 Cost of services revenue $ 226 (13 ) – (1 ) – – $ 212 Research and development $ 389 (80 ) – – – – $ 309 Sales and marketing $ 564 (51 ) (2 ) (5 ) – – $ 507 General and administrative $ 178 (26 ) – – (6 ) – $ 145 Operating income $ 381 170 2 32 6 – $ 592 Operating margin (2) 21.4 % 9.6 % 0.1 % 1.8 % 0.4 % – 33.3 % Other income (expense), net $ (8 ) – – – 13 – $ 5 Income before income tax $ 387 170 2 32 19 – $ 611 Income tax provision $ 68 57 $ 126 Tax rate (2) 17.6 % 20.5 % Net income $ 319 170 2 32 19 (57 ) $ 485 Net income per weighted-average share, diluted for Classes A and B(2) (3) $ 0.75 $ 0.40 $ 0.01 $ 0.08 $ 0.04 $ (0.13 ) $ 1.14

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA For the Nine Months Ended November 3, 2017 (amounts in millions, except per share amounts, and shares in thousands) (unaudited)

GAAP Stock-Based

Compensation Employer

Payroll Taxes

on Employee

Stock Transactions Intangible

Amortization Acquisition, Disposition

and Other

Related

Items Loss on Share Repurchase Tax

Adjustment (1) Non-GAAP,

as adjusted (2) Operating expenses: Cost of license revenue $ 116 (1 ) – (79 ) – – – $ 35 Cost of services revenue $ 721 (38 ) (1 ) (2 ) – – – $ 679 Research and development $ 1,298 (266 ) (1 ) – (4 ) – – $ 1,028 Sales and marketing $ 1,862 (150 ) (3 ) (15 ) (3 ) – – $ 1,692 General and administrative $ 486 (58 ) (1 ) – (17 ) – – $ 409 Realignment and loss on disposition $ 88 – – – (88 ) – – $ – Operating income $ 1,041 513 6 96 112 – – $ 1,769 Operating margin (2) 18.5 % 9.1 % 0.1 % 1.7 % 2.0 % – – 31.5 % Other income (expense), net $ 51 – – – (33 ) 2 – $ 19 Income before income tax $ 1,133 513 6 96 79 2 – $ 1,829 Income tax provision $ 124 251 $ 375 Tax rate (2) 10.9 % 20.5 % Net income $ 1,009 513 6 96 79 2 (251 ) $ 1,454 Net income per weighted-average share, diluted for Classes A and B(2) (3) $ 2.44 $ 1.24 $ 0.01 $ 0.23 $ 0.19 $ – $ (0.61 ) $ 3.51

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2016 (amounts in millions, except per share amounts, and shares in thousands) (unaudited)

GAAP Stock-Based

Compensation Employer

Payroll Taxes

on Employee

Stock Transactions Intangible

Amortization Realignment

Charges Acquisition, Disposition

and Other

Related

Items Tax

Adjustment (1) Non-GAAP,

as adjusted (2) Operating expenses: Cost of license revenue $ 121 (2 ) – (76 ) – – – $ 43 Cost of services revenue $ 658 (38 ) (1 ) (2 ) – – – $ 617 Research and development $ 1,109 (224 ) (1 ) – – – – $ 883 Sales and marketing $ 1,708 (146 ) (3 ) (16 ) – – – $ 1,542 General and administrative $ 516 (62 ) (1 ) (1 ) – (25 ) – $ 428 Realignment $ 52 – – – (52 ) – – $ – Operating income $ 896 472 6 95 52 25 – $ 1,547 Operating margin (2) 17.7 % 9.3 % 0.1 % 1.9 % 1.0 % 0.5 % – 30.6 % Other income (expense), net $ (8 ) – – – – 15 – $ 6 Income before income tax $ 924 472 6 95 52 40 – $ 1,589 Income tax provision $ 179 145 $ 324 Tax rate (2) 19.4 % 20.4 % Net income $ 745 472 6 95 52 40 (145 ) $ 1,265 Net income per weighted-average share, diluted for Classes A and B(2) (3) $ 1.75 $ 1.11 $ 0.01 $ 0.22 $ 0.12 $ 0.09 $ (0.34 ) $ 2.97

REVENUE BY TYPE (in millions) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended November 3, September 30, November 3, September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Revenue: License $ 785 $ 691 $ 2,127 $ 1,907 Services: Software maintenance 1,023 947 3,011 2,753 Professional services 168 140 474 400 Total services 1,191 1,087 3,485 3,153 Total revenue $ 1,976 $ 1,778 $ 5,612 $ 5,060 Percentage of revenue: License 39.7 % 38.9 % 37.9 % 37.7 % Services: Software maintenance 51.8 % 53.3 % 53.7 % 54.4 % Professional services 8.5 % 7.8 % 8.4 % 7.9 % Total services 60.3 % 61.1 % 62.1 % 62.3 % Total revenue 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %

REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHY (in millions) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended November 3, September 30, November 3, September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Revenue: United States $ 978 $ 916 $ 2,800 $ 2,587 International 998 862 2,812 2,473 Total revenue $ 1,976 $ 1,778 $ 5,612 $ 5,060 Percentage of revenue: United States 49.5 % 51.5 % 49.9 % 51.1 % International 50.5 % 48.5 % 50.1 % 48.9 % Total revenue 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOWS (A NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE) (in millions) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended November 3, September 30, November 3, September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 GAAP cash flows from operating activities $ 970 $ 620 $ 2,364 $ 1,917 Capital expenditures (59 ) (30 ) (164 ) (109 ) Free cash flows $ 911 $ 590 $ 2,200 $ 1,808

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

