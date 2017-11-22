Home Cloud Computing VMware Releases NSX-v 6.3.5 and New Features and Fixes

0
Released: NSX-v 6.3.5 and New Features and Fixes

Last week VMware released NSX-v 6.3.5 (Build 7119875) that contains a few new features and addresses a number of bug fixes from previous releases. Going through the release notes there are a lot of known issues that should be known and there are more than a few that apply to service providers…specifically there are a lot around Logical and Edge Routing functions. The other interesting point to highlight about this release is that this is apparently the same build that runs on VMware on AWS instances as mentioned by Ray Budavari.

The new features in this build are:

  • For vCenter 6.5 and later, Guest Introspection VM’s, on deployment, will be named Guest Introspection (XX.XX.XX.XX), where XX.XX.XX.XX is the IPv4 address of the host on which the GI machine resides. This occurs during the initial deployment of GI.
  • Guest Introspection service VM will now ignore network events sent by guest VMs unless Identify Firewall or Endpoint Monitoring is enabled
  • You can also modify the threshold for CPU and memory usage system events with this API: PUT /api/2.0/endpointsecurity/usvmstats/usvmhealththresholds
  • Serviceability enhancements to L2 VPN including
    • Changing and/or enabling logging on the fly, without a process restart
    • Enhanced logging
    • Tunnel state and statistics
    • CLI enhancements
    • Events for tunnel status changes
  • Forwarded syslog messages now include additional details previously only visible on the vSphere Web Client
  • Host prep now has troubleshooting enhancements, including additional information for “not ready” errors

