VMware Releases Fusion Tech Preview 2017
Time flies when you’re working hard…
It’s been a busy year for us as we’ve been working hard on delivering new compelling features to VMware Fusion.
For many years we’ve enjoyed opening things up a bit to get some feedback on what we’ve been working on, and this year we’ve decided to open that program up again.
In this spirit, it is with great excitement that we announce the availability of VMware Fusion Tech Preview 2017!
This is a free, time-limited release that is aimed at gathering feedback on our direction and progress. We encourage users to grab the build, put it through it’s paces, and let us know in the Discussions where we can do better. While the release is certainly stable, we don’t recommend this on Production systems. Tech Preview builds are exclusively for testing purposes.
What’s in the release?
If you’re an IT Professional or a Developer, we think you’re going to really enjoy what we’ve been working on. We took the time to make some enhancements to existing technology such as our command line ‘vmrun‘ utility with many additional commands, while still working on brand new features like our new REST API.
Read the entire article here, Tech Preview 2017 is here! – VMware Fusion Blog
via the fine folks at VMware!
