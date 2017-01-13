Home VMware Releases 2016 State of the Digital Workspace Report

VMware Releases 2016 State of the Digital Workspace Report
VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW)

  • Digital workspaces enable businesses to rapidly introduce new revenue streams
  • Organizations saw improvements in management and support costs
  • Nearly half of executives view digital workspaces as a way to address compliance and security risks

VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW), a global leader in cloud infrastructure and business mobility, today introduced the 2016 State of the Digital Workspace Report, a global survey of business and IT decision makers, practitioners and influencers. The report unveiled that organizations taking a digital workspace first approach that aggregates devices, applications and services while securely managing them through unified common access and identity — experience business, operational, and financial benefits while those that wait are falling behind.

Respondents acknowledged that game-changing IT relies on organizations adopting a digital workspace that includes security and identity management as vital components. With realistic prospects of achieving astounding return on investment (ROI), even businesses that cited obstacles to adoption may want to consider taking another look at business mobility initiatives.

“As we enter 2017, the industry is moving into the next phase of enterprise mobility where businesses have to deliver access to applications and resources to end-users, customers and partners using any connected device in any location,” said Dave Grant, vice president, product marketing, End-User Computing, VMware. “The State of the Digital Workspace Report shows that business and IT leaders recognize the significant tangible benefits digital workspaces can offer to an organization. The guiding principle of consumer simple and enterprise secure applied to VMware’s digital workspace solution, VMware Workspace™ ONE™, delivers a simple and secure platform that can help customers in any industry with their digital transformation journey.”

Triple Digit ROI and Significant Cost-Savings with Embrace of Digital Workspaces

  • ROI from business mobility investments averaged 150 percent overall.
  • 41 percent of IT and business decision makers saw improvements in total management costs after successfully executing on digital workspace efforts
  • That said, only 30 percent of their non-executing peers realized improvements.
  • 39 percent of decision-makers realized cost improvements to support end-users after embracing digital workspaces (compared to 23 percent among those that did not).

Businesses Can Introduce New Revenue Streams Faster

  • Nearly half of organizations (48 percent) that have successfully executed mobility initiatives saw improvements in their ability to more rapidly introduce new revenue streams, compared to 34 percent among organizations that have not executed a single initiative.
  • Among those organizations executing 10 or more business mobility initiatives, 52 percent saw improvements in their ability to more rapidly bring new revenue streams online.
  • Meanwhile, among the organizations executing fewer than five mobility initiatives, only 38 percent saw improvements.

Executives View Digital Workspaces as Way to Address Top Concerns

  • Concerns about security were top of mind among executives and nearly half of executives (45 percent) viewed a digital workspace solution that includes the necessary elements of security and compliance tools, mobile device management software, and identity management as a way to address compliance and security risks.
  • In particular, 43 percent of financial services leaders pointed to identity management software as a necessary element in the financial services segment.

About the State of the Digital Workspace Report

The data gathering for the VMware 2016 State of the Digital Workspace Report was performed in July 2016 and is a study that examines digital workspace adoption among global organizations across industries. Data represents a survey of 1,263 business decision makers (BDMs) and IT influencers to examine the worldwide progress in transitioning from the client-server era to the mobile-cloud era.

About VMware

VMware, a global leader in cloud infrastructure and business mobility, helps customers accelerate their digital transformation. VMware enables enterprises to master a software-defined approach to business and IT with VMware Cross-Cloud Architecture™ and solutions for the data center, mobility, and security. With 2015 revenues of $6.6 billion, VMware is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA and has over 500,000 customers and 75,000 partners worldwide.

VMware
