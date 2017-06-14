Home VMware Ranks No. 6 on List of 100 Best Places to Work in IT

Once again, VMware’s IT organization has been selected to the Computerworld 100 Best Places to Work in IT 2017 list. For those of you keeping track, this is VMware’s 4th year participating, and every year VMware has placed well. This year, however, we knocked it out of the park by moving from #26 (last year) up to #6 (out of 51) in the large organization category. This is a significant jump and further validation from both our employees and the industry that VMware is a great place to be.

The Best Places to Work in IT list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, training and retention. In addition, Computerworld conducts extensive surveys of IT professionals, and their responses factor heavily in determining the rankings. Each year, 100 organizations are selected by the Computerworld editorial team to receive this award.

In times like these, when finding and securing talent is so competitive, it speaks volumes that our employees have decided to share their time and expertise with VMware. It is the dedication to our people and our work that has made the VMware team the powerhouse that it is today.

Read the entire article here, VMware Ranks No. 6 on List of 100 Best Places to Work in IT

via the fine folks at VMware!

