VMware: Provision and Manage Kubernetes Clusters as-a-Service using vRealize Automation and Pivotal Container Service

Pivotal Container Service (PKS) aims to simplify how enterprises deploy, run and manage Kubernetes clusters on any cloud. Download the release from PivNet.

Every enterprise wants to run containers in production. However, primary questions being asked are: “How do I get Kubernetes to work in my data center? How do I simplify deployment of kubernets clusters? How do I integrate kubernetes with my VMware SDDC ? What about security and Day 2 operations like upgrade, patching, scaling, HA ? ”

PKS answers these questions with a feature set tailored to the requirements of the enterprises. Read about PKS features in detail here.

One of the feature PKS offers is On-Demand Provisioning of Kubernetes clusters using the PKS CLI, which gives developers an enterprise-ready Kubernetes cluster in minutes. Many VMware customers have a desire to automate the deployment of all data center workloads using vRealize Automation. These workloads may include traditional Virtual machines, docker containers as well as Kubernetes clusters. In this blog, we outline a methodology and detailed steps to extend vRealize Automation with PKS for provisioning Kubernetes clusters on demand as-a-service. The blog also includes the software to build the solution offering.

Pre-requisites:

PKS must be deployed on vSphere 6.5 along with NSX-T 2.1. Documentation for installing and configuring PKS is here. Specific details on integrating PKS with NSX-T is here.

A client VM with SSH service enabled must exist in the environment

PKS CLI and its dependencies must be downloaded and configured on the client VM. PKS CLI software is part of the PKS release.

Read the entire article here, Provision and Manage Kubernetes Clusters as-a-Service using vRealize Automation and Pivotal Container Service

Via the fine folks at VMware!