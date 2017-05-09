VMware protocols, Blast vs HTML access vs PCoIP, real life scenario
VMware has a number of protocols available with VMware Horizon product. PCoIP and Blast being the ones we use with customers. Blast of course is the protocol they’ve been pushing more and more. For a browser only scenario HTML access is available. Although blast and HTML have similarities there are differences. Blast for instance has the ability to work over UDP offering better performance, HTML access is not capable of using UDP. Today I took a look at a real life scenario where a customer had a question about user experience for their Horizon environment. I took a look at the environment and we discussed the differences as we tested the protocols. The finding I like to report here. We are not finished yet as we seek for the best protocol for this scenario, none of them were perfect, yet.
Environment
The environment consists of a VMware Horizon View 7.0.3 environment with Microsoft Windows 10 1511 LTSB. The customer is an Architectural agency who is using AutoCad 2017. The environment runs fine, they have one office where most people are working. They use NVIDIA M60 with Q240 profile.
The issue
The issue they experience is that PCoIP is lagging at some moments and seems to hang occasionally. Lagging is seen only in AutoCad, as well as the hanging that occurs rarely. They can reproduce the hanging so I set off to do test and see if we can find a reason behind this.
Read the entire article here, VMware protocols, Blast vs HTML access vs PCoIP, real life scenario
via Rob Beekmans.net
