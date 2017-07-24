VMware Project Harbor makes an entry into Rancher!

This is something that I have been working on, off and on in my spare time. I originally envisioned this to be a private catalog entry. In other words, an entry that a Rancher administrator could add as a private catalog to her/his own instance.

I am happy to report that, a few weeks ago, Rancher decided to include the Project Harbor entry into the Rancher community catalog. The community catalog is a catalog curated by Rancher but populated by the community of partners and users.

The specific entry for Project Harbor is located here.

As a Rancher administrator, you don’t have to do anything to configure it other than enabling visibility of the Rancher community catalog. Once you have that option set, every Rancher user out there can point to Project Harbor and deploy it in their Cattle environments.

This is how the view of the Rancher community catalog looks like today:

Note that, as of today, this catalog entry only works with Rancher Cattle environments (depending on community interest support could be expanded to Rancher Kubernetes and Rancher Swarm environments as well).

Originally, this catalog entry had a couple of deployment models for Harbor (standalone and distributed). The last version of this catalog entry has only one model and depending on the parameters you select Harbor will be deployed on a single Docker host in the Cattle environment or it will be distributed across the hosts in a distributed fashion.

Read the entire article here, Project Harbor makes an entry into Rancher! « IT 2.0

via the fine folks at VMware!