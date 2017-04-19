VMware: Profiling Applications with VMware User Environment Manager, Part 3: Built-In and Custom Exclusions

In Part 1 of this blog series, you were introduced to the VMware User Environment Manager Application Profiler. In Part 2, VLC Media Player was profiled, predefined settings were applied, and you were introduced to a few Application Profiler best practices and troubleshooting techniques. In Part 3 we use Google Chrome to demonstrate Application Profiler exclusions, including when, why, and how to use them.

Introduction to Exclusions with Application Profiler

Windows applications tend to write registry and file system data in a variety of locations. A portion of the data is relevant to persisting the user experience from session to session, and that of course is what we are interested in when profiling an application to provide personalization. Most applications also create files we may not want to persist, such as temp, log, and crash dump files. Depending on the application and how it is used, these files may quickly grow in size, negatively impacting the user experience.

The VMware User Environment Manager Application Profiler includes a number of built-in exclusions for both the registry and the file system. In most cases these defaults suffice, and applications profile quite easily. There are, however, applications such as Chrome that write user-specific configuration data to locations that are excluded by default. In this blog post you will see which locations are excluded by default, how to make exceptions when needed, and how to create your own exclusions to keep user profile archives small.

Read the entire article here, Profiling Applications with VMware User Environment Manager, Part 3: Built-In and Custom Exclusions

via the fine folks at VMware!