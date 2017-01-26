VMware: Proact Helps Customers Optimize Infrastructure Resources & Gain Visibility with vRealize Operations
Proact has been a long-term partner with VMware helping them to become Europe’s leading independent integrator for data center and cloud solutions. This case case highlights how vRealize Operations from VMware has enabled Proact to offer their customers increased visibility into resource consumption and availability giving them the transparency to make informed IT decisions.
From the fine folks at VMware NSX.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
steadyPRINT Data Sheet – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!
All In One Tool. Organize all tasks of your printer management centrally – intuitively and clearly structured: Management of the printer connections, driverless printing, monitoring & reporting of the complete print environment, print server reliability and migration and many more. Off er your users different options to simply and flexibly print their documents in each […]
Share this:
Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper
steadyPRINT Quick Installation Guide – Printer Management for Virtual Desktop Environments
VMware: Modernizing your Virtualization Platform – Free Trend Brief
Simple and Granular Data Protection for Microsoft SQL Server White Paper