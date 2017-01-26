VMware: Proact helps customers move to the cloud with VMware Cloud Management Platform
Proact has been a long-term partner with VMware helping them to become Europe’s leading independent integrator for data center and cloud solutions. This case discusses how the Cloud Management Platform from VMware helps Proact provide successful hybrid cloud solutions for their customers, which among other things reduces the time-to-market for their business significantly.
From the fine folks at VMware NSX.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
steadyPRINT Data Sheet – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!
All In One Tool. Organize all tasks of your printer management centrally – intuitively and clearly structured: Management of the printer connections, driverless printing, monitoring & reporting of the complete print environment, print server reliability and migration and many more. Off er your users different options to simply and flexibly print their documents in each […]
Share this:
Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper
steadyPRINT Quick Installation Guide – Printer Management for Virtual Desktop Environments
VMware: Modernizing your Virtualization Platform – Free Trend Brief
Simple and Granular Data Protection for Microsoft SQL Server White Paper