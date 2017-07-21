VMware: Private vs Public Cloud Costs: Surprising 451 Research Results

Some amazing news coming out of a new study by 451 Research around Private vs Public Cloud Costs. This just published study found that 41% of IT Decision makers feel that their Private Cloud implementation is cheaper than that of a “like for like” Public Cloud environment. Another 24% of respondents indicated that they were paying no more than a 10% premium for their Private Cloud over the cost of a comparable Public Cloud. A companion study captured the stories of five enterprises that were achieving TCO for their Private Clouds that are on par with what could be achieved from a cost perspective using the Public Cloud.

Exploding a Well Worn Myth Around Private vs Public Cloud Costs

The results of the study fly in the face of what I believe most people would naturally assume. I think that if I were to ask 100 people who have anything to do with IT infrastructure, IT operations or application development: “Can a Private Cloud be as cost effective as a Public Cloud”; a clear majority would respond with a resounding “no way”. The prevailing mythology that Public Cloud is always cheaper is very powerful.

While the primary driver for adopting a cloud strategy, whether Private, Public or Hybrid, generally isn’t cost reduction, the ability to achieve the best possible cost outcome without compromising objectives of agility is still important to most enterprises. To this point, the 451 Research study found that the primary motivators for a Private Cloud were data protection, asset ownership and business process integration. However, the study also found that achieving cost efficiencies, while not the top motivator for building a Private Cloud was still an important factor in deciding on an overall cloud strategy direction.

