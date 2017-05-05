VMware PowerCLI 6.5.1 Installation Walkthrough Video

VMware PowerCLI 6.5.1 introduces a new installation method to users. This new method pulls directly from the PowerShell Gallery.

This video will walk you through how to uninstall any previous versions of PowerCLI and then install PowerCLI 6.5.1. The video also separates out the process for systems with PowerShell 5.0 or PowerShell 3.0/4.0.

More information can be found on the PowerCLI Blog: http://blogs.vmware.com/PowerCLI/2017/05/powercli-6-5-1-install-walkthrough.html

This video is from the fine folks at VMware vSphere.