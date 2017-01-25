VMware: Poised for a Breakthrough Year

Service providers are at the precipice of a transformation that will remake their industry and marketplace. Older technologies that once could be relied on for life cycles measured in decades are being replaced by new, software-based technologies that are more flexible, leverage technology advances faster, and update within hours. And on the consumption side, changing customer behaviors and preferences are disrupting the business model the telecom industry has relied on since its infancy. As we enter 2017, service providers are preparing for a transformation characterized by “a great opportunity for growth, consumer freedom, and breakthrough technology that enables new revenue sources,” says VMware’s new vice president and CTO for NFV, Constantine Polychronopoulos.

Opportunity and Risk

Over the last decade, the rise of mega-scale cloud or service and content providers, such as Amazon and Google, has shaken the very foundations of the telecom industry. These new internet-based companies are able to leverage massive amounts of actionable data, innovate quicker, and most importantly, deliver new customer services faster. “Over-the-top” (OTT) and premium content providers, such as YouTube, Netflix, and Hulu—which use but don’t build, own, and manage the telco service provider infrastructure—have also played a role in pushing telcos to rethink both the way they evolve their network infrastructure to address data traffic growth, and their own business models.

