VMware: PM Hub – Better Site Protection with Stretched Clusters

Introducing PM Hub: Your one stop show for all things Storage Product Management related

Today, we the Storage and Availability Product Management team, are proud to announce the launch of a new blog series called PM Hub. With this series, we aim to bring you a Product Manager’s perspective of features available in vSAN, vVOLS, SRM, etc. where we will discuss the use-case, benefits and a lot more.

To kick off this series we will be walking you through several features that have been launched with the newest release of vSAN I.e. vSAN 6.6

VSAN 6.6 is here!

With vSAN6.6 we have aimed to ensure that customers will be able to effortlessly

Lower TCO: By moving features towards software and away from hardware, Customers will see a significant reduction in their overall TCO

Evolve without Risk: With new security and availability features, customers will be able to expand their HCI journey without risk

Scale to Tomorrow: With a 50% improvement in performance for All-Flash vSAN as well as support for next gen hardware like NVMe, customers can scale to tomorrow

In keeping with these three key themes for vSAN6.6, we will be publishing a number of blogs which will take you through a detailed walk-through of features such as Encryption, Nested Fault Domains, Re-sync, Uni-cast, etc.

