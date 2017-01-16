Home Applications VMware: Partner Perspectives: How NSX Accelerates Innovation

VMware: Partner Perspectives: How NSX Accelerates Innovation

VMware: Partner Perspectives: How NSX Accelerates Innovation
As the adoption of the Software-Defined Data Center continues to transform IT, we have heard from several VMware partners on the pivotal role VMware solutions played in facilitating their own digital transformations. NSX, in particular, has been key both for updating our partners’ internal business processes as well as the products with which they go-to-market.

We sat down with VMware partner CSC to hear exactly how NSX accelerated innovation on both these levels. In this video, Gabe Kazarian, Product lead for CSC’s BizCloud offering, explains how NSX helps CSC better manage internal environments, automating traditionally manual functions and streamlining processes.

CSC is not just improving environments internally; they also use NSX to accelerate the adoption of network and storage virtualization across the board. While early technologies and strategies for network and storage virtualization were often intrusive and costly, Kazarian says NSX and vSAN speed up the adoption of virtualization by acting as a foundation for some of the newer, burgeoning technologies. Whether it is application modernization or hybrid cloud deployment, they use NSX to implement the proper security at the right speed. In turn, they have been able to improve the products and services they sell with added features and functionality at a more competitive price. Learn more about CSC’s engagement with VMware NSX and other solutions or share your own success story with VMware.

tags:
