VMware Partner Leadership Summit Looks to Future of IT

VMware Partner Leadership Summit is taking place this week at Rancho Palos Verdes, California. This annual, invite-only event brings together VMware partners, including solution providers, service providers, system integrators, distributors, technology partners, and OEM partners. By design, the event is smaller than VMworld events in Las Vegas and Barcelona, and affords a unique opportunity for C-suite executives to network and share best practices with peers in an intimate setting.

“The conversations and learnings are the best part of the Partner Leadership Summit, but it’s important to celebrate together, too,” says Ross Brown, senior vice president of worldwide partners and alliances at VMware. “It’s not all about transactions and revenue. We want to acknowledge the transformative value our partners are bringing to customer environments. We are invested in each other’s success.”

Major Changes in IT

Brown notes that the IT industry is in the middle of one of the biggest shifts in the last 50 years, and much of the discussion at the summit will focus on changes, challenges, and opportunities.

