VMware: Our Latest Resources for vSAN Troubleshooting

Are you getting the most out of your VMware vSAN experience? Curious about how to effectively troubleshoot common issues? Have questions concerning design, requirements, or compatibility? Do you ever wish there was a one-stop shop where you could get all your questions answered, learn new things, and discover how to make best use of vSAN?We have good news!

Following a series of video shoots conducted last month, VMware Education Services released the Virtual SAN Troubleshooting Video Series as part of the free, 60-day Trial Subscription to the VMware Learning Zone. This 26-part video series (featuring yours truly!) is an in-depth look at a variety of common troubleshooting topics including vSAN compatibility, storage policies, common issues, and useful troubleshooting tools. This series is built as a resource for all vSAN users looking to improve their knowledge and enhance their experience with vSAN. To access the videos, register here for your free, 60-day Trial Subscription to the VMware Learning Zone.

And for extra credit, vSAN users can check out my blog where I post regularly on vSAN topics of interest. The latest posts are VSAN Technical Questions (Part 1) and New Features in Virtual SAN 6.5.

Read the entire article here, Our Latest Resources for vSAN Troubleshooting – VMware Education and Certification Blog

via the fine folks at VMware!