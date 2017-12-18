VMware: Oracle on vSphere – Summary of Storage options

Storage – the final frontier. These are the voyages of any Business Critical Oracle database, its endless mission: to meet the business SLA, to sustain increasing workload demands and seek out new challenges, to boldly go where no database has gone before.

Storage is one of the most important aspect of any IO intensive workloads, Oracle workloads typically fit this bill and we all know how a mis-configured Storage or incorrect tuning often leads to database performance issues, irrespective of any architecture where the database is hosted on.

As part of my pre-sales Oracle Specialist role where I talk to Customers , Partners and VMware field, I always bring up the fact how we can go and procure ourselves the biggest and baddest piece of infrastructure on this face of earth and all it takes is one incorrect setting or mis-configuration and everything goes to “Hell in a Handbasket”.

The focus of the blog is on identifying the various storage options available to house the oracle database workloads on VMware Software Defined Data Center (SDDC).

Storage on VMware vSphere platform can be of one of the following

vmdk (Block or NFS Datastore) Physical / Virtual Raw Device Mapping (RDM) vSAN Datastore (Object Store File System (OSFS)) Virtual Volumes (vVOL)



In Guest (dNFS / iSCSI / NFS)

Key points to take away from this blog

Read the entire article here, Oracle on vSphere – Summary of Storage options – Virtualize Business Critical Applications

