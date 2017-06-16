VMware: Oracle on VMware vSphere & vSAN – Preparing for an the Oracle Audit

In the last post , we addressed the Licensing fuds and myths when it comes to addressing Oracle Licensing on VMware vSphere / VSAN technologies and explained how Oracle licensing DOES NOT change from a licensing perspective, whether you run Oracle workloads on a classic vSphere environment or Hyper-Converged Infrastructure solution like VSAN.

This post endeavors to explain how to go about an Oracle Licensing audit effectively by meticulously collecting all artifacts needed for the audit.

FUD

Googling the word FUD does certainly explains clearly the meaning and intention of this oft used word in the Oracle Licensing space.

Oracle License Audit

Having put these myths to rest, let’s talk about the “Oracle License Audit” process. Many horror stories have been echoed in the hallways of IT and around water coolers but the key thing to keep in is “Yes, we need to take that seriously but no reason to be scared about it!!! , it’s just another software audit”.

Read the entire article here, Oracle on VMware vSphere & vSAN – Preparing for an the Oracle Audit – Virtualize Business Critical Applications

via the fine folks at VMware!