VMware: Optimizing Workload Placement in vRealize Automation with vRealize Operations

Workload placement can be a complex problem. vRealize Automation enforces business and IT policies relating to placement. vRealize Operations can make placement recommendations based on health and capacity metrics. Beginning with vRealize Automation 7.3 and vRealize Operations 6.6, you can leverage the capabilities of both products to optimize your workload placement.The high-level flow across the two products (and vSphere) is as follows:

vRealize Automation is responsible for Governance, or determining the eligible placement targets for a provisioning request. In this case, we are showing a request for a blueprint in a particular business group. This business group has access to a handful of reservations. Each reservation includes a vCenter cluster and one or more datastores or datastore clusters. In our example, the blueprint also has a reservation policy (represented by the tag). The same reservation policy only appears on two of the reservations available to the business group, so only those reservations are eligible for this request.

vRealize Automation passes the eligible reservations to vRealize Operations for Optimization. Based on operational metrics, vRealize Operations returns a recommendation from the options presented by vRealize Automation. You can configure a placement policy to control whether to consolidate workloads into the fewest possible clusters or balance workloads across the available clusters. You can also set the amount of headroom to leave space for organic growth or accommodate spikes in usage. Read more about workload placement policies in vRealize Operations in this post on Automated Workload Balance.

Read the entire article here, Optimizing Workload Placement in vRealize Automation with vRealize Operations

