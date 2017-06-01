VMware: Operating IoT at Enterprise Scale

The amazing part of the Internet of Things (IoT) is its ability to deploy hundreds, thousands, or even millions of sensors to gather data that hasn’t been available before—data coming several times a minute or an hour or a day, that couldn’t be collected by individual humans, ever.

The Real Magic of IoT Is Scale

Having five, 10, or 20 sensors to gather new data would be interesting, but probably not interesting enough to transform your business. Now consider getting real-time product usage information from 5,000 customers, or operational information from 21,000 oil wells. If you want transformation, you need scale.

Take, for instance, an oil and gas company that loses $500 for every hour that a single oil well is not in operation. After adding sensors to measure oil extraction rates, temperatures, well pressure, and more for 21,000 wells, they can now detect issues as soon as they arise. The team can further reduce downtime and increase production levels by disseminating this information to field crews to make adjustments or repairs. They estimate that quicker oil well repairs saves approximately $145,000 in cost avoidance per month per field.*

Read the entire article here, Operating IoT at Enterprise Scale

via the fine folks at VMware!