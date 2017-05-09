VMware: Open Technologies Building on Modern Infrastructure Stack

OpenStack Summit is in Boston this week (May 8-11), and we are looking forward to meeting customers, prospects, and partners as well as mingling with other OpenStack aficionados. VMware has a strong presence there as we continue to drive forward, contribute, and learn through discussions around open technologies and initiatives such as OpenStack, containers, Kubernetes, ONAP, OPNFV, and a host of others.

VMware Integrated OpenStack (VIO), our supported, service provider and enterprise-ready OpenStack distribution has been DefCore compliant from the beginning, including the latest InterOp standards on top of our best-of-breed software-defined data center (SDDC) infrastructure. We’ve poured resources and effort into making it the easiest OpenStack distribution to install, manage, patch, and upgrade. And when combined with seamless integration with vSphere, NSX, and vSAN, customers can achieve superior performance, scalable networking, and resilient shared storage that helps make our OpenStack distribution one-of-a-kind when it comes to deriving maximum agility, production reliability, and value.

In the service provider ecosystem, the evolution toward high speed 5G mobile networks and support for a multitude of new devices, sensors, and advanced services is pushing the transformation of telecom networks requiring elastic, dynamic, and self-optimizing telco clouds. Performance, scalability, and resiliency are even more important for communications service providers as they transform their core networks to be 5G-ready. VMware Integrated OpenStack is a standard component of every vCloud NFV solution.

Read the entire article here, Open Technologies Building on Modern Infrastructure Stack

via the fine folks at VMware!