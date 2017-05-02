Home Applications VMware, Open Source, and the New World of Enterprise IT

VMware, Open Source, and the New World of Enterprise IT

0
VMware, Open Source, and the New World of Enterprise IT
0

From its beginning as an enterprise software company, VMware has had an active relationship with the open source community. But this should come as no surprise. The focus and innovations of the open source community in virtualization and cloud technologies has, in many respects, progressed in parallel with VMware. Cloud Foundry, the leading open source, multi-cloud application platform for global enterprises, originated in VMware; and both Spring Source and Pivotal Software, two key drivers of open source innovations, have strong connections with the company.

VMware’s close relationship with the open source community also reflects the enhancements that community brings to VMware products. VMware encouraged the creation of a developer ecosystem large enough to leverage and take advantage of the possibilities of VMware virtualization. “We wouldn’t have been able to support all that,” says VMware Executive Vice President and CTO, Ray O’Farrell, “so we opened up our model to allow others to provide their own drivers. We opened the APIs so they could plug directly into our products.”

Adopting a DevOps Mentality

Read the entire article here, VMware, Open Source, and the New World of Enterprise IT

via the fine folks at VMware!

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Cloud Computing
Development
Open Source
VMware
VMware VMware is the leader in virtualization and cloud infrastructure solutions that enable businesses to thrive in the Cloud Era. Customers rely on VMware to help them transform the way they build, deliver and consume Information Technology resources in a manner that is evolutionary and based on their specific needs. With 2013 revenues of $5.21 billion, VMware has more than 500,000 customers and 75,000 partners. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices throughout the world and can be found online at www.vmware.com.

Share your view, leave a comment below:

| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    My mini-paper on threat hunting is out!Review “How to Hunt for Security Threats” (Gartner GTP access required) and provide feedback here. The abstract states “Technical professionals focused on security are starting to explore the mysterious practice of “threat hunting” to improve their security monitoring and operations. This requires uniquely skilled personnel and wide-ranging data collection […]

    read more
    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications

    Cisco Feature Image

    Cisco Flexible Radio Assignment Whitepaper!

    UniPrint Feature Image

    Secure Cloud Printing For Microsoft Office 365 And Azure – White Paper

    Downloads

      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

      Whether unplanned or planned, downtime disrupts business continuity. The cost of downtime comes in many forms, including: Poor user experience Decreased productivity Wasted time and IT resources Lost revenue With an increasing number of servers requiring ever longer maintenance windows, planned updates, such as patching software, can take hours. For software-as-aservice (SaaS) providers and businesses […]

      read more
      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      On-Demand Webinars

        631249262_1280x720.jpg

        Atlantis TechJam Video: How to deliver the best virtual workspace using your existing hardware

        Hugo Phan and Ruben Spruijt discuss how to use software to solve the core problems faced in desktop virtualization and be able to use the hardware you already have. You can try this out for yourself today.

        read more
        1492717872_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix Mobility Master Class Video: What’s new with Citrix XenMobile Service and Microsoft

        1492682866_maxresdefault.jpg

        SQL Server Security Management Made Simple – On-Demand Webinar

        1492442857_maxresdefault.jpg

        Converged Application and Infrastructure Performance Monitoring with eG Enterprise – On-Demand Webinar

        1490622250_maxresdefault.jpg

        6 IT help desk lessons from the casinos of Vegas – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1493681721_hqdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Azure Container Service, the cloud’s most open option for containers

          Check this out. New features in #Azure Container Service make it more agile, flexible and provide more options. This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.

          read more
          1493680736_maxresdefault.jpg

          ScaleArc Goes to the Movies with Higher Availability and Performance for BookMyShow

          1493681742_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Homer McEwen aka KillaDBA visits SQL Saturday Redmond

          1493330538_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware: Smart Cities – Better Places to Live

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video