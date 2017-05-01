VMware on Windows 10 Smartwatches, Android-Supported Laptops

To get the top mobile news in your inbox, sign up for our weekly newsletter to the right.

Windows 10 smartwatches come to the enterprise.It’s 1.54 inches, runs Universal Windows Applications, secure and built to “survive a hard day at work,” said Microsoft. The TrekStor IoT Wearable runs on Windows 10 IoT Core, a version of Windows 10 for the Internet of Things. Microsoft will reveal more soon on the smartwatch for healthcare, manufacturing, retail and other industries.

Migrating to Windows 10—everyone’s doing it.

By the end of this year, 85% of enterprises will have started deploying Windows 10, according to a new Gartner survey. The top reason to migrate? Nearly half of respondents said it’s improved security.

You may be putting Office 365 apps at risk.

Mobile application management (MAM) helps you control Microsoft Office 365 apps—but there are limitations to an application-only security framework. Worried? Find out the risks and more comprehensive solutions here.

