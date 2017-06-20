VMware on Windows 10 Custom Settings Profile

Did you opt out of a VMware AirWatch console upgrade, but wish you had access to the profile settings? Do you want Windows Insider devices to take advantage of pre-released configuration service providers (CSPs)?

If so, then say hello to my little friend: the AirWatch enterprise mobility management (EMM) Windows 10 custom settings profile.

Windows 10 Custom Profile Solution Overview

Use the custom settings profile to deliver the newest functionality to managed devices. Configuring the profile is easy:

First, navigate to the appropriate platform’s profile settings in the AirWatch console. Then, select the custom settings payload, and upload SyncML (XML) code into the text box. Finally, save and publish the profile, delivering the settings to devices.

Read the entire article here, Windows 10 Custom Settings Profile

via the fine folks at VMware!