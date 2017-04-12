VMware on What’s New with VMware vSAN 6.6

Introducing vSAN 6.6

VMware vSAN has been innovating at a rapid pace. With each new release, we’ve delivered greater value to our customers through new features that have propelled adoption by mainstream customers for any workload, any application. More than 7,000 customers have chosen to entrust their most important workloads to vSAN! This momentum has not waned as vSAN recently won 3 industry awards for being the Product of the Year in this space!

Now in early 2017, we are excited to announce the launch of vSAN 6.6. Even more so than previous releases, this is a feature-packed release with advanced enterprise features that make vSAN FASTER, MORE COST EFFECTIVE and MORE SECURE than ever before.

VMware HCI takes an integrated approach to let you evolve your data center without risk by accommodating for change in new levels of security and availability requirements, and doing so in a safe, predictable manner. vSAN 6.6 enables you to evolve without risk through native HCI security and more intelligent availability.

Secure Data with vSAN Data-at-Rest Encryption

