VMware on What’s New in VMware Horizon 7.2 and Horizon Client 4.5

Hilko Lantinga is an End-User Computing Architect in VMware Technical Marketing, with a focus on 3D, Horizon Windows Desktops & RDSH, Linux and Applications. Previously he was a Senior Consultant in VMware Professional Services, leading large-scale EUC deployments in EMEA and has 18 years of experience in end-user computing.

We have just announced the general availability of VMware Horizon 7.2 and Horizon Client 4.5. This is a significant release for our flagship product, with improvements across the board—from scalability and user experience to deep technical innovations and improved policy controls. Let us dive straight in and highlight the key technical advances this release delivers.

Horizon 7.2: What’s New Highlights

Horizon Help Desk Tool Provides user-session details for the Horizon 7 environment.

Single console for troubleshooting and solving user issues. Workspace ONE mode Forces using Workspace ONE when the client supports it.

Optionally blocks clients that do not support it. Reuse AD account for instant-clone pool Create a new computer account only if it does not exist. Graphics settings from snapshot SVGA settings / vGPU profile from master snapshot. ADM template removal Increased scale Pod , Cloud Pod Architecture, and Connection Server. Storage improvements Storage DRS cluster, storage policy-based management, encryption, local storage.

Read the entire article here, What’s New in VMware Horizon 7.2 and Horizon Client 4.5

