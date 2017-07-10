VMware on What’s New in VMware Horizon 7.2 and Horizon Client 4.5
Hilko Lantinga is an End-User Computing Architect in VMware Technical Marketing, with a focus on 3D, Horizon Windows Desktops & RDSH, Linux and Applications. Previously he was a Senior Consultant in VMware Professional Services, leading large-scale EUC deployments in EMEA and has 18 years of experience in end-user computing.
We have just announced the general availability of VMware Horizon 7.2 and Horizon Client 4.5. This is a significant release for our flagship product, with improvements across the board—from scalability and user experience to deep technical innovations and improved policy controls. Let us dive straight in and highlight the key technical advances this release delivers.
Horizon 7.2: What’s New Highlights
|Horizon Help Desk Tool
|Workspace ONE mode
|Reuse AD account for instant-clone pool
|Graphics settings from snapshot
|ADM template removal
|Increased scale
|Storage improvements
Read the entire article here, What’s New in VMware Horizon 7.2 and Horizon Client 4.5
via the fine folks at VMware!
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
‘Digital Data Storage Outlook 2017’ White Paper
Predicting the next Oscar or Super Bowl winner is a favorite social pastime and markets exist whereby a person can profit from prescience. Predicting weather is still imperfect, but has come a long way. Predicting future storage needs and the technologies to satisfy them may not be the hot new game night activity, but it […]
Share this:
‘Choosing the Best Approach for Monitoring Citrix User Experience’ White Paper
‘How to Protect Endpoints in a Healthcare Setting’ Citrix / IGEL White Paper
VMware AirWatch Windows 10 Unified Endpoint Management Reviewer’s Guide
‘Converged Application and Infrastructure Performance Monitoring’ White Paper
Workspot vs. Citrix Cloud – Comparison Guide