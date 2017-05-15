VMware on What Happens at Dell EMC World – Gets Shared in Top Mobile News!

VMware, Dell and you.

Minimize user downtime. Reduce admin overhead. Align with compliance and IT security policies.

That’s how you win with our big Dell EMC World announcement: The integration of VMware AirWatch and Dell Client Command systems management tools. Get all the details here on the evolution of our unified endpoint management (UEM) solution.

Windows 10 expert Aditya Kunduri talks about complete Dell PC management with AirWatch at Dell EMC World.

Use Oracle? Read this!

Through one platform, with access to advanced security features, you can now manage and secure hundreds of Oracle enterprise apps—and custom apps built on Oracle Mobile Cloud Service (OMCS). Our partnership with Oracle lends the simplicity and security of AirWatch and VMware Workspace ONE to one of the most common enterprise app names in the Apple App Store.

Enterprise IoT becomes reality.

We also announced a new way to get Internet of Things (IoT) projects off the ground. VMware Pulse IoT Center is designed to be the “nervous system for enterprise IoT,” said PCWorld, with AirWatch to manage devices and VMware vRealize Operations to monitor infrastructure.

Read the entire article here, What Happens at Dell EMC World—Gets Shared in Top Mobile News!

via the fine folks at VMware!