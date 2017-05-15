VMware on What Happens at Dell EMC World – Gets Shared in Top Mobile News!
VMware, Dell and you.
Minimize user downtime. Reduce admin overhead. Align with compliance and IT security policies.
That’s how you win with our big Dell EMC World announcement: The integration of VMware AirWatch and Dell Client Command systems management tools. Get all the details here on the evolution of our unified endpoint management (UEM) solution.
Windows 10 expert Aditya Kunduri talks about complete Dell PC management with AirWatch at Dell EMC World.
Use Oracle? Read this!
Through one platform, with access to advanced security features, you can now manage and secure hundreds of Oracle enterprise apps—and custom apps built on Oracle Mobile Cloud Service (OMCS). Our partnership with Oracle lends the simplicity and security of AirWatch and VMware Workspace ONE to one of the most common enterprise app names in the Apple App Store.
Enterprise IoT becomes reality.
We also announced a new way to get Internet of Things (IoT) projects off the ground. VMware Pulse IoT Center is designed to be the “nervous system for enterprise IoT,” said PCWorld, with AirWatch to manage devices and VMware vRealize Operations to monitor infrastructure.
Read the entire article here, What Happens at Dell EMC World—Gets Shared in Top Mobile News!
via the fine folks at VMware!
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
Moving mission-critical workloads to the cloud delivers a range of compelling business benefits, including increased agility, pay-as-you-go cost structures, and the ability to leverage the provider’s system administration experts to keep your systems up, running, and patched. But migrating to the cloud is not without its challenges. Focus on solving these known challenges to make […]
Share this:
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published
VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper
NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications