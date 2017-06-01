VMware on Using FlexPop – How to Monitor Oracle Database Performance
In the third part of our three-post series about Blue Medora’s FlexPod Bundle, I’ll be providing insight into how you can drive better performance across your Oracle Database environment.
In case you missed it, check out our other blog posts in this series:
What is FlexPod?
FlexPod, which includes Cisco UCS, Cisco Networking and NetApp Storage, was developed by Cisco and NetApp to create an integrated solution for your IT infrastructure — specifically for your computing, networking and storage. The FlexPod Bundle extends to other layers of the IT stack, including your databases.
Check out the third video in our series to learn how you can drive better Oracle Database performance with the FlexPod bundle:
Read the entire article here, Using FlexPod? How to Monitor Oracle Database Performance
via the fine folks at VMware!
