VMware on Internet of Things (IoT) Security Risks

In case you’ve heard it so much that it’s starting to lose its meaning, IoT is defined as “the interconnection of computing devices embedded in everyday objects, enabling them to send and receive data.” In simpler terms, it means connecting any device with an “on” and “off” switch to the internet.

Technology companies adopted the buzzword to sell connected everything—from smart bulbs to smart fridges—to both consumers and businesses. Although the idea of having alarm clocks talk to coffeemakers sounds exciting, buyers need to be aware of the security risks that come along with this mass tech trend.

The Industry

Gartner stated that by 2020 there will be over 20 billion connected devices globally. That’s almost three times the number of people on the planet.

It is therefore expected that the IoT industry will come to represent trillions of dollars. The inherent danger in this, is that this type of “gold rush” attracts hackers like bees to honey.

