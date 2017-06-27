VMware on How to Customize vCloud Director UI
Service providers who are offering additional services beyond vanilla vCloud Director IaaS were asking how to add links to them in the existing (Flex) vCloud Director UI.
vCloud Director 8.20 provides very simple way to extend the right column of the Home screen with additional sections and static links. It is really simple extensibility and should be used as interim solution until the new HTML 5 UI will fully replace the existing UI and which will be more extensible.
In the screenshot below you can see that the right section has been extended with vCloud Availability, Backup and Other sections.
The configuration of these links is very simple and is done from cell-management-tool on any vCloud cell.
In my example I used:
Read the entire article here, How to Customize vCloud Director UI
via the fine folks at VMware!
