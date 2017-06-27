Home VMware on How to Customize vCloud Director UI

VMware on How to Customize vCloud Director UI

0
VMware on How to Customize vCloud Director UI
0

Service providers who are offering additional services beyond vanilla vCloud Director IaaS were asking how to add links to them in the existing (Flex) vCloud Director UI.

vCloud Director 8.20 provides very simple way to extend the right column of the Home screen with additional sections and static links. It is really simple extensibility and should be used as interim solution until the new HTML 5 UI will fully replace the existing UI and which will be more extensible.

In the screenshot below you can see that the right section has been extended with vCloud Availability, Backup and Other sections.

The configuration of these links is very simple and is done from cell-management-tool on any vCloud cell.

In my example I used:

Read the entire article here, How to Customize vCloud Director UI

via the fine folks at VMware!

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
VMware
VMware VMware is the leader in virtualization and cloud infrastructure solutions that enable businesses to thrive in the Cloud Era. Customers rely on VMware to help them transform the way they build, deliver and consume Information Technology resources in a manner that is evolutionary and based on their specific needs. With 2013 revenues of $5.21 billion, VMware has more than 500,000 customers and 75,000 partners. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices throughout the world and can be found online at www.vmware.com.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report

    VMware is pleased to announce the availability of a new vRealize Suite ROI calculator. Download your free report today. Many VMware customers like you are also modernizing data centers and integrating public clouds to address their digital transformation agenda. VMware&#rsquo;s vRealize Suite, the market&#rsquo;s leading enterprise-ready Cloud Management Platform, can help you reach your IT […]

    read more
    Workspot Feature Image

    Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    Downloads

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Fast, free and incredibly useful. Coming in summer 2017. Synthetic logon simulation tool for monitoring, diagnosis, alerting and reporting of Citrix logon performance Quick SaaS deployment – be up and running in minutes Web-based monitoring console Supports logon through StoreFront or NetScaler Gateway Best-suited for Citrix XenApp 6.5, 7.x and XenDesktop 7.x Free forever, no […]

      read more
      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      On-Demand Webinars

        1498136080_maxresdefault.jpg

        Enterprise mobility management for the mobile-first world – On-Demand Webinar

        With more people using the internet on their phones than their desktops, enterprise mobility management (EMM) is a top priority for every IT team. From mobile device support to containerization and content security, every IT team is looking for an EMM solution with a comprehensive feature set. Check out our webinar on how to tackle […]

        read more
        1497655750_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Provide File Services for Object Storage in the Cloud – On-Demand Webinar

        1497495916_maxresdefault.jpg

        IGEL TechChannel Video – Release Webinar Windows 10 IOT

        1497502191_maxresdefault.jpg

        Preview – Hybrid Cloud Solutions from Veeam and Microsoft Azure

        Veeam-Logo

        Availability on-premises, in the cloud and on the go with Veeam Agent for Microsoft Windows – On-Demand Webinar

        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Realize Unified Cloud Monitoring | The Devil’s in the Details – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1498550330_maxresdefault.jpg

          Transform IT with VMware Workspace ONE – Video

          See how Workspace ONE helps you harness new possibilities and compete in today’s fast-changing world. Learn more at https://www.vmware.com/products/workspace-one.html This video is from the fine folks at VMware EUC.

          read more
          1498200243_maxresdefault.jpg

          Deep Dive on Object Storage: Amazon S3 and Amazon Glacier – #AWS Session Video

          1498552102_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix Cloud Master Class 101 Video – Part 1

          1498040563_hqdefault.jpg

          Google Cloud Video: Mainstream Machine Learning, From Hype to How-to

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video