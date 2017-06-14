VMware on How to Begin the Move to the Cloud
Chris Wolf, VMware’s chief technology officer for global field and industry, regularly consults with companies adopting cloud technologies. “They ask me,” he says, “‘How do I evolve a pragmatic cloud strategy? I can’t flip a switch.’” And while there is no button to push to move to the cloud, Wolf recommends that companies get started preparing immediately by focusing on a few key considerations.
Will Workloads Need to Move?
One telling question companies can ask themselves is whether workloads will need to move.
“Executives should think comprehensively through their hybrid cloud strategy,” Wolf says. “It can be quick and easy to sign up for a cloud service, but if you’re not careful, you could wind up binding the company to a very specific and proprietary set of APIs that keeps it on that cloud. It’s not that you can’t switch, but sometimes the exit costs may outweigh the benefits.”
Read the entire article here, How to Begin the Move to the Cloud
via the fine folks at VMware!
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report
VMware is pleased to announce the availability of a new vRealize Suite ROI calculator. Download your free report today. Many VMware customers like you are also modernizing data centers and integrating public clouds to address their digital transformation agenda. VMware&#rsquo;s vRealize Suite, the market&#rsquo;s leading enterprise-ready Cloud Management Platform, can help you reach your IT […]
Share this:
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published