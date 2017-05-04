VMware on Decoding Windows 10 S & How to Make It a Success

There’s little doubt that Windows 10 adoption is on a roll—400+ million devices and 54% of global organizations are running Microsoft’s latest operating system (OS). It’s only about a month since the third major upgrade (Creators Update/v1703) was launched, and Microsoft is continuing to ride the wave by introducing the newest variant of its operating system: Windows 10 S. At its core, the “S” stands for simplicity and security, and fully embraces the modern, mobile-cloud architecture and management model.

This cloud-first approach for deploying, managing and securing Windows 10—and for that matter any endpoint—is also something VMware has perfected and consistently pushes forward. The launch of Windows 10 S is particularly exciting and a great testament to our endpoint management strategy. If you are planning to embrace Windows 10 S, you will be excited to know that we support this new OS today.

Decoding Windows 10 S

To quickly recap Microsoft’s announcement, the new OS is a variant or a subset of Windows 10 Pro and will:

