VMware NSX: West Bend Mutual Insurance Protects Sensitive Data With NSX

More than 120 years ago, a fire roared through the city of West Bend, Wisconsin, destroying an entire commercial block and devastating this bustling Midwestern town north of Milwaukee. Local residents felt out-of-town insurers were price gouging the victims of the fire and, as a result, a new local company, West Bend Mutual Insurance (WBMI), was formed to provide cost-effective insurance for families and local residents. WBMI gained a reputation for its honest approach, and over the next century the firm grew steadily to serve the needs of an expanding customer base. Today, WBMI is a billion dollar company offering insurance services across the Midwest, including auto, home, identity theft, renters insurance, workers’ compensation, and loss prevention.

The Business of Risk

As WBMI grew, the company needed to modernize its business in order to stay competitive. Additionally, because insurance is a highly regulated industry, protecting customer data and mitigating risk were key priorities.

“We are in the business of managing risk, so it only makes sense for us to look both externally, as we create products to manage risk, and internally at how we manage our own risk,” says Brandon Hahn, solutions architect at West Bend Mutual Insurance.

Read the entire article here, West Bend Mutual Insurance Protects Sensitive Data With NSX

via the fine folks at VMware!

VMware VMware is the leader in virtualization and cloud infrastructure solutions that enable businesses to thrive in the Cloud Era. Customers rely on VMware to help them transform the way they build, deliver and consume Information Technology resources in a manner that is evolutionary and based on their specific needs. With 2013 revenues of $5.21 billion, VMware has more than 500,000 customers and 75,000 partners. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices throughout the world and can be found online at www.vmware.com.
