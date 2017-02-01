VMware NSX Growth and Success in 2016

Last week VMware hosted its Q4 2016 earnings call and shared financial results. VMware CEO Pat Gelsinger and the executive team have frequently highlighted VMware NSX growth and success on these calls. For Q4, NSX license bookings grew over 50 percent year-over-year. Annualizing our Q4 total bookings for NSX, it is now at a $1B run rate. With one month into 2017, we’d like to share more on NSX customer success in 2016.

Customer Success

2,400+

Exiting 2016, we shared our latest customer count at more than 2,400, which is almost double the customer count from last year. In Q4 we also had the largest NSX-only deal, more than $10M. For every customer I meet with or hear about from my team, I am continued to be impressed how they choose to go about using NSX. We love to share these success stories, whether we’re talking about all the customers we had speaking at VMworld last year, or the many videos and case studies the team publishes regularly. These stories go into details on the significant NSX wins across multiple verticals and every major geography.

