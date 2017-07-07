VMware NSX Experience Day Planning for Operational Transformation
Our Experience Day is a deep dive into operationalizing NSX. This half-day working session includes breakouts, workbook assignments (summaries, checklists, and Q&A), and deep discussions with peers. To realize the benefits of network virtualization, organizations will want to assess and execute an operational plan that spans across people, process, and technology. You and your organization can review the key assets below and make use of the best practices that make the most sense for your particular situation.
If you are interested in joining one of our sessions, please contact your NSX Sales Specialist or account System Engineer.
COMMUNITY
NSX Community at VMUG. Dedicated to network and security virtualization, a robust resource for individuals who are motivated to learn more.
For a limited time, join VMUG Advantage to get over $4000 worth of NSX training for only $2,800 (Until Aug 28). Includes NSX Install, Configure Manage On-Demand, VCP-Network Virtualization test prep and voucher, and much more.
